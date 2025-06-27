Hilton spreads its brands across the islands

Hilton is extending its reach in Hawaiʻi. The global hotel company has been expanding its footprint in the islands with new brands, and there are more to come.

Hilton is best known in Hawaiʻi for the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. With nearly 3,000 rooms, it's the biggest hotel in Hawaiʻi and the largest in the Hilton chain.

The company has been adding hotels in the islands and has 10 more in the pipeline set to fly the Hilton flag. That will add another 2,000 rooms to the company's portfolio.

Hilton is a family of brands and many of those brands are new to Hawaiʻi. Most of the new Hiltons are existing hotels that are being rebranded.

The Ambassador Hotel in Waikīkī is the latest. It was recently rebranded under Hilton's Tapestry brand. Last month on Maui, a brand new Hampton Inn, another Hilton brand, opened in Kahului.

Duke Ah Moo is Hilton's vice president and commercial director for Hawaiʻi. He said Hawaiʻi is a key market for Hilton's growth and development.

He said there are also “quite a few” Hilton brands that are not yet here. He said that means there is an opportunity to grow and expand on each of the islands.

Some of those Hilton brands include Curio Collection, Tempo, Home2 Suites and Homewood Suites. All of those will be here soon.