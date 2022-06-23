Donate
Manu Minute

Manu Minute: The rattling ΄akekeke

Published June 23, 2022 at 10:24 PM HST
΄Akekeke, also known as ruddy turnstones, are medium-sized sandpipers. Their bodies are a little longer than dinner forks, and they can weigh up to 190 grams, roughly the same as a roll of nickels.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
During non-breeding season, ΄akekeke can be found in Hawai΄i (as well as along a wide range of coastal regions) along wetlands and shorelines. You can often see them foraging in small flocks. ΄Akekeke probe along the rocks and shores for crustaceans, mollusks, small fish, worms, and bird eggs.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Like many shorebirds, ΄akekeke make non-stop migrations across the northern Pacific to Alaska in order to breed. They spend the summer in the Arctic where they can take advantage of abundant food resources.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson

΄Akekeke have a lot in common with the kōlea and the ʻūlili. All these lovely sandpipers call Hawai΄i home in the winter, but the real party comes with the long summer days.

After a nonstop flight to Alaska (or a similarly chilly locale), these shorebirds show off their fresh breeding plumage and secure a mate. Males and females split parenting duties for the season. They can raise up to four chicks in a nest.

If they survive the summer, these youngins will make their own trips back to Hawai΄i.

If you listen closely, you might hear an ΄akekeke tell you its name!
AMTJ_Akekeke (Ruddy turnstone) Spectrogram video.mp4

Audio credit: Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (ML240141) and Xeno Canto XC406194 Patrik Aberg

Patrick Hart
Patrick Hart is the host of HPR's Manu Minute. He runs the Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Lab at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson is the Lab Manager & Research Technician in the Hart Lab/Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Bioacoustics Lab. She researches the ecology, bioacoustics, and conservation of our native Hawaiian forests, birds, and bats.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
