Manu Minute: The rattling ΄akekeke
1 of 3 — Ann Tanimoto-Johnson Ruddy turnstone, AMT_5675.jpg
΄Akekeke, also known as ruddy turnstones, are medium-sized sandpipers. Their bodies are a little longer than dinner forks, and they can weigh up to 190 grams, roughly the same as a roll of nickels.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
2 of 3 — Ann Tanimoto-Johnson Ruddy turnstone, AMT_5828.jpg
During non-breeding season, ΄akekeke can be found in Hawai΄i (as well as along a wide range of coastal regions) along wetlands and shorelines. You can often see them foraging in small flocks. ΄Akekeke probe along the rocks and shores for crustaceans, mollusks, small fish, worms, and bird eggs.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
3 of 3 — Ann Tanimoto-Johnson Ruddy turnstone, AMT_6581.jpg
Like many shorebirds, ΄akekeke make non-stop migrations across the northern Pacific to Alaska in order to breed. They spend the summer in the Arctic where they can take advantage of abundant food resources.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
΄Akekeke have a lot in common with the kōlea and the ʻūlili. All these lovely sandpipers call Hawai΄i home in the winter, but the real party comes with the long summer days.
After a nonstop flight to Alaska (or a similarly chilly locale), these shorebirds show off their fresh breeding plumage and secure a mate. Males and females split parenting duties for the season. They can raise up to four chicks in a nest.
If they survive the summer, these youngins will make their own trips back to Hawai΄i.
If you listen closely, you might hear an ΄akekeke tell you its name!
AMTJ_Akekeke (Ruddy turnstone) Spectrogram video.mp4
Audio credit: Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (ML240141) and Xeno Canto XC406194 Patrik Aberg