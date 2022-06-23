Manu Minute: The rattling ΄akekeke

΄Akekeke have a lot in common with the kōlea and the ʻūlili. All these lovely sandpipers call Hawai΄i home in the winter, but the real party comes with the long summer days.

After a nonstop flight to Alaska (or a similarly chilly locale), these shorebirds show off their fresh breeding plumage and secure a mate. Males and females split parenting duties for the season. They can raise up to four chicks in a nest.

If they survive the summer, these youngins will make their own trips back to Hawai΄i.

If you listen closely, you might hear an ΄akekeke tell you its name!

Audio credit: Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (ML240141) and Xeno Canto XC406194 Patrik Aberg