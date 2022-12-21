Waimānalo community works to restore a turtle pond and revive limu growth

A community program on Oʻahu marshalls volunteers across the state to help restore a fishpond. It’s a sea turtle pond to be exact. Pāhonu is out in Waimānalo. Kimeona Kane organizes monthly community work days for the Waimānalo Limu Hui to help rebuild the stone walls of the pond and encourage the growth of limu patches.

Kane said the hui is just getting back to gathering in larger numbers. A core group kept up with the work during the pandemic shutdown, but it's looking forward to raising awareness about the work they do.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 21, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.