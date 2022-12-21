Donate
The Conversation

Waimānalo community works to restore a turtle pond and revive limu growth

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 21, 2022 at 4:33 PM HST
waimanalo limu hui.jpg
Waimānalo Limu Hui
/
Waimānalo Limu Hui, a program of Ke Kula Nui o Waimānalo, gathers for a workday near Kaiona Beach.

A community program on Oʻahu marshalls volunteers across the state to help restore a fishpond. It’s a sea turtle pond to be exact. Pāhonu is out in Waimānalo. Kimeona Kane organizes monthly community work days for the Waimānalo Limu Hui to help rebuild the stone walls of the pond and encourage the growth of limu patches.

Kane said the hui is just getting back to gathering in larger numbers. A core group kept up with the work during the pandemic shutdown, but it's looking forward to raising awareness about the work they do.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 21, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
