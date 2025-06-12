© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

Here's how the steel industry impacts phytoplankton in the North Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published June 12, 2025 at 1:14 PM HST
Ryan Tabata
Rosette water sampler prepped for deployment during the Gradients Cruise onboard the R/V Kilo Moana.

The United Nations Ocean Conference kicked off in France this week, with scientists watching to see if the international community would ratify a treaty to protect the open ocean.

Fifty countries have signed onto the High Seas Treaty — 60 are needed for the first legally binding agreement protecting marine life in international waters to take effect.

The U.S. has not ratified the treaty.

A region of international importance that would fall under the treaty is the North Pacific Transition Zone, a patch of ocean north of Hawaiʻi that hosts fish and other aquatic species.

An underwater vehicle shines a light on an extensive field of ferromanganese nodules on the hard seafloor identified during the 2021 North Atlantic Stepping Stones expedition.
The Conversation
Environmental advocate focused on Indigenous values reacts to deep-sea mining order
Maddie Bender

New research from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa reveals that pollution from the steel industry has affected this region’s delicate ecosystem.

Nick Hawco is an assistant professor of oceanography at UH Mānoa who led the research. He spoke with The Conversation about his team’s work.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 12, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
