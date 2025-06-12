Here's how the steel industry impacts phytoplankton in the North Pacific

The United Nations Ocean Conference kicked off in France this week, with scientists watching to see if the international community would ratify a treaty to protect the open ocean.

Fifty countries have signed onto the High Seas Treaty — 60 are needed for the first legally binding agreement protecting marine life in international waters to take effect.

The U.S. has not ratified the treaty.

A region of international importance that would fall under the treaty is the North Pacific Transition Zone, a patch of ocean north of Hawaiʻi that hosts fish and other aquatic species.

New research from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa reveals that pollution from the steel industry has affected this region’s delicate ecosystem.

Nick Hawco is an assistant professor of oceanography at UH Mānoa who led the research. He spoke with The Conversation about his team’s work.

