The Conversation: New East-West Center president on Asia-Pacific; Sleep deprivation in Hawaiʻi students
- President of the East-West Center Suzanne "Suzy" Vares-Lum on the future of the organization — and relations in the Asia-Pacific region
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Brittany Lyte shares Kauaʻi's plan to combat rising sea levels | Full Story
- Assessing sleep deprivation in students with student Rudy Ramirez, Dr. Laura Lyons of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, and Dr. Allison Nickel of Baylor University
- Surfer Alika Vacquer and his surf-fur partner Luna the Jack Russell Terrier prepare for the dog surfing competition at the 20th Duke's OceanFest
- Lāʻie resident Chryssa Jones reflects on the tradition of the hukilau ahead of the documentary "Shaka: A Story of Aloha"