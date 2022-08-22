The story behind the Native Hawaiian hukilau

Remember that Hukilau fishing song? You know the one that goes, "Everybody loves the hukilau, where the laulau is the kaukau..." Well, there was a call to take part in a hukilau over the weekend as part of "Shaka: A Story of Aloha" — a film by Steve Sue. It's wrapping up production and has a release date next year.

A couple of hundred people turned out to take part and learn more about the traditional method of fishing with nets. Lāʻie resident Chryssa Jones, an educator and community builder, shared more about the story behind the hukilau.

