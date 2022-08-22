Donate
The Conversation

The story behind the Native Hawaiian hukilau

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 22, 2022 at 5:37 PM HST
Hukilau_Beach.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
/
Hukilau Beach, Lā'ie

Remember that Hukilau fishing song? You know the one that goes, "Everybody loves the hukilau, where the laulau is the kaukau..." Well, there was a call to take part in a hukilau over the weekend as part of "Shaka: A Story of Aloha" — a film by Steve Sue. It's wrapping up production and has a release date next year.

A couple of hundred people turned out to take part and learn more about the traditional method of fishing with nets. Lāʻie resident Chryssa Jones, an educator and community builder, shared more about the story behind the hukilau.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 22, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags

The Conversation entertainmentNative Hawaiian
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
