The Conversation

East-West Center president talks building relationships to keep peace in Indo-Pacific

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 22, 2022 at 4:20 PM HST
Suzanne Suzy Puanani Vares-Lum east west center president



East-West Center President Suzanne Vares-Lum with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on Aug. 18, 2022.

The East-West Center’s new president, retired U.S. Army General Suzanne "Suzy" Vares-Lum, has been working on a roadmap for the next five years. The center finds itself at a point in time when the U.S. is aimed at fortifying Indo-Pacific ties. The area is, after all, where a hefty part of global trade happens. Whether it’s a pandemic or a political tiff, economic instability can have lasting impacts.

Vares-Lum, who is also homegrown, brings to the table a career in the military at a time when tensions in the Asia-Pacific have heightened. She spoke to The Conversation about the strategic plan and the need for input from those in the community who can help the U.S. keep peace in the region.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 22, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation East-West Center
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.

