East-West Center's inaugural presidential chair talks uncertainty on the Korean Peninsula

It's been two months since South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was indicted and arrested for insurrection after he declared martial law back in December. He was released over the weekend while awaiting a hearing on his impeachment. A decision is expected soon from South Korea’s Constitutional Court.

Journalist and policy analyst Jean Lee has been watching the events unfold. Her experience includes a stint as The Associated Press bureau chief for the Korean Peninsula and the opening of the AP's Pyongyang bureau in 2012. She also co-hosts the BBC podcast “Lazarus Heist," which looks into North Korean hackers.

Lee was named the inaugural presidential chair of the East-West Center this month. She sat down with The Conversation to talk about the recent crypto heist, which the FBI says the North Koreans were behind. We started with the latest on the uncertainty around the South Korean president.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 12, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.