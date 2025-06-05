© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Journalist Jean Lee shares front row seat view of South Korean election

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 5, 2025 at 2:30 PM HST
FILE - South Korea's newly-elected President Lee Jae-myung takes his oath during his inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly in Seoul, on June 4, 2025.
FILE - South Korea's newly-elected President Lee Jae-myung takes his oath during his inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly in Seoul, on June 4, 2025.

Just this week, South Korean voters gave the nod to a new president, Lee Jae-myung. It was just six months ago that the country was gripped in a crisis when its former leader, Yoon Suk Yeol, declared martial law, sending shockwaves across the globe.

Journalist Jean Lee is the East-West Center’s inaugural presidential chair and previously covered Korean politics as an Associated Press bureau chief. She was in Seoul covering the presidential election this week.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 5, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
