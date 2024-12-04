© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Aftermath of martial law declaration and reversal in South Korea

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 4, 2024 at 2:59 PM HST
The stunning turn of events in South Korea on Tuesday still has many people reeling and wondering what just happened and what will happen going forward. A declaration of martial law and then a quick reversal does not bode well for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

HPR talked to Rob York, director for regional affairs of the local think tank Pacific Forum, about the political drama that unfolded while many of us were sleeping on this side of the Pacific.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 4, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
