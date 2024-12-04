Aftermath of martial law declaration and reversal in South Korea

The stunning turn of events in South Korea on Tuesday still has many people reeling and wondering what just happened and what will happen going forward. A declaration of martial law and then a quick reversal does not bode well for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

HPR talked to Rob York, director for regional affairs of the local think tank Pacific Forum, about the political drama that unfolded while many of us were sleeping on this side of the Pacific.

