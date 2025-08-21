New East-West Center president on future funding, cultural diplomacy

The East-West Center marks its 65th anniversary this year, but the Trump administration has stamped a question mark on its future.

New EWC President Celeste Connors took the reins this summer after stepping down from Hawaiʻi Green Growth. The last president was Suzanne Vares-Lum, who now heads the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies.

HPR sat down with Connors in her office this week to talk about the center’s uncertain budget. Earlier this year, the center offered staff buyouts, and the number of personnel has shrunk from 160 to 120.

Connors, who grew up in Hawaiʻi, has served as a diplomat overseas under both Republican and Democratic administrations, as well as with the National Security Council.

