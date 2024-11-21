East-West Center president on transition into her new upcoming role

Relationship building across the Indo-Pacific has been a high priority for the U.S.

That has been part of the mission of the East-West Center as well as the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies. The transition between the two is what retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Suzanne or “Suzy” Vares-Lum is focused on as she takes over the center in January.

She is stepping down as President of the East-West Center in December. She was the first Native Hawaiian woman to lead the East-West Center and now she'll be the first Native Hawaiian and the first alumni to take over as Director for Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies.

HPR talked to her about the transition and what she hopes to accomplish.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 21, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.