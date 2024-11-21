© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
East-West Center president on transition into her new upcoming role

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 21, 2024 at 2:06 PM HST
Relationship building across the Indo-Pacific has been a high priority for the U.S.

That has been part of the mission of the East-West Center as well as the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies. The transition between the two is what retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Suzanne or “Suzy” Vares-Lum is focused on as she takes over the center in January.

East-West Center President Suzanne Vares-Lum with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on Aug. 18, 2022.
Catherine Cruz

She is stepping down as President of the East-West Center in December. She was the first Native Hawaiian woman to lead the East-West Center and now she'll be the first Native Hawaiian and the first alumni to take over as Director for Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies.

HPR talked to her about the transition and what she hopes to accomplish.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 21, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation East-West Center
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
