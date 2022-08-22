This 17-year-old Jack Russell Terrier is making a name for herself as a champion 'SurFur'

At the 20th Duke’s OceanFest in Waikīkī this week, keep an eye out for some four-legged "SurFurs." Among the events on tap for the week-long festival are canoe and stand-up paddleboard races, beach sports, and surfing competitions — including one featuring dogs. Eighteen teams and four solo surfing dogs will vie for this year’s title, including the world’s oldest surfing dog, Luna.

Alika Vaquer / Instagram

The 17-year-old Jack Russell Terrier lives on Oʻahu and won the competition in 2016 and 2017. But Luna's life hasn’t been all waves and trophies. She’s battled cancer, overcome losing an eye, and nearly died after being mauled by another dog. The Conversation caught up with Luna and her surfing partner Alika Vaquer in Waikīkī last Friday.

Catch them in Tuesday’s “Raising Cane’s Going to the Dogs SurFur ComPETition at Duke’s OceanFest” starting at 9 a.m. at Queen's Beach. Spectators are encouraged, but the event organizers ask that pets be left at home.

