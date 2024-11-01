Marriage equality, vulnerable incumbents, Big Island mayor: 10 election stories we're watching

With so much at stake this election both locally and nationally, it can feel overwhelming. Here at Hawaiʻi Public Radio, we've narrowed down the top 10 election stories, races and topics we're paying close attention to.

Polls close in Hawaiʻi at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, but you can still vote as long as you're in line by that time at a voter service center. If you have not yet mailed your ballot, you should take it to an official drop box as it must be received by the time polls close.

1. Harris vs. Trump for U.S. president

AP / AP This combination of photos taken at campaign rallies in Atlanta shows Vice President Kamala Harris on July 30, 2024, left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on Aug. 3. (AP Photo)

We’d be remiss not to talk about the biggest race on everyone’s mind: the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Hawaiʻi has historically been solidly blue, only electing two Republican presidents since becoming a state: Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon. In 2020, President Joe Biden won just over 63% of the Hawaiʻi vote to Trump's 34%.

During the low-turnout Democratic Primary in March when Biden was still at the top of the presidential ticket, Hawaiʻi had the highest percentage of uncommitted votes in the country. However, there seems to be more enthusiasm now with Harris as the candidate, with political organizations reporting an increase in volunteers since she became the Democratic nominee.

2. Local temperature check on marriage equality via constitutional amendment question

Hawaiʻi legalized same-sex marriage in 2013, but left Section 23 in the constitution that says the Legislature has the power to restrict marriage to those of the opposite sex — and effectively restrict same-sex marriage.

This question asks voters if that power and language should be repealed. Hawaiʻi inserted Section 23 into its constitution in 1998 after getting 69% of voter approval. It was largely viewed as backlash after the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court became the first in the world to rule in favor of same-sex marriage in 1993.

The results of this constitutional amendment question could indicate changing viewpoints, though the wording of the question may have thrown some voters off. Constitutional amendments must win a majority of the ballots cast to pass. That means a blank vote is essentially a "no" vote.

3. Incumbent vs. challenger for Hawaiʻi County mayor

Mayor Mitch Roth is facing Kimo Alameda, a psychologist best known as the leader of the Hawaiʻi Island Fentanyl Task Force. Roth is seeking a second term as Hawaiʻi Island mayor. Before that, he spent eight years as the county's prosecutor. Roth's campaign focuses on his achievements in affordable housing, investment in dilapidated infrastructure and homelessness.

Roth frequently points to the success of his 13-point plan to reduce homelessness as this year's point-in-time count reflected a 28% decrease in homeless individuals on Hawaiʻi Island. Alameda says Roth has not done enough during his time as mayor to prevent people from becoming homeless by addressing drug addiction and mental health issues. Alameda has also criticized Roth for not moving fast enough on cesspool conversion and the Hilo wastewater treatment plant.

4. No incumbent in West Oʻahu race for state Senate District 22

House Democrat Cedric Gates is running for the seat against Republican Samantha DeCorte. District 22 covers Ko ʻOlina through Waiʻanae and Mākua in West Oʻahu and faces significant issues including homelessness, crime and gridlock traffic. Gates is focused on the cost of living, particularly strategic tax cuts on food and medicine, as well as improving accessibility to renewable energy.

DeCorte's top priority is to house Native Hawaiians by expanding funding for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands in order to pay for land acquisition and infrastructure development. In the 2022 election, DeCorte lost to former Sen. Maile Shimabukuro by fewer than 75 votes. Shimabukuro resigned from the Legislature earlier this year.

5. Incumbent Brenton Awa's unconventional campaign in the Windward Oʻahu race for Senate District 23

Sen. Brenton Awa, a Republican, is facing Democrat Ben Shafer. The geographically large district covers Windward Oʻahu to the North Shore. Awa pledged not to campaign and has received no political contributions this year. Instead, his Instagram focuses on planting food trees to replace plants damaged by the invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle and banning foreign investors from buying property in Hawaiʻi.

Shafer has raised about $67,000 in his campaign so far. His main focus is addressing climate change and its impact on infrastructure and homes on the North Shore. He also wants to address the high cost of living and government accountability.

6. Honolulu councilmembers ask voters to weigh in on salary raises

Currently, the Honolulu Salary Commission sets the councilmembers' salaries, but the council can veto it. The question posed to Oʻahu voters asks if the council's vote on their salaries should be removed and if any increases to the councilmember salaries should be capped at 5%. It also asks if councilmember salaries should be adjusted at the same rate as union contracts for city employees.

This comes after the Honolulu Salary Commission in 2023 recommended a 64% raise to councilmember salaries. Council Chair Tommy Waters refused to let the council vote on a raise in 2023, despite pushback by a few of the other council members.

7. Republican incumbent faces teachers union Democrat for state House District 39

Republican Rep. Elijah Pierick is facing off against Democrat Corey Rosenlee, the former head of the Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association, for the second time. In 2022, Rosenlee lost to Pierick by just over 700 votes. However, that win came in the middle of a bribery scandal involving a former representative of that district, Democrat Ty Cullen, who was convicted of accepting bribes.

Pierick is part of a socially conservative faction of Republicans in the Legislature. His campaign focuses on crime and business deregulation. In comparison, Rosenlee supports paid family leave, universal preschool and expanding child tax credits. If Pierick is reelected, that could signal that this Central Oʻahu district has become a new Republican stronghold.



8. Kapolei incumbent's first test after winning seat from Democrat

Republican Rep. Diamond Garcia, also part of the social conservative faction, faces small business owner and Democrat Anthony Makana Paris. Garcia won House District 42 in 2022 facing then-incumbent Matthew LoPresti who had been arrested for allegedly driving drunk before the election – though his case was dismissed. Garcia’s campaign focuses on decreasing business regulations. Makana Paris’ focus is on providing affordable housing for Hawaiʻi families. A second Garcia win could signal that this Oʻahu district has become a new Republican stronghold.

9. One district over, a similar story to No. 8

Republican Rep. David Alcos faces Democrat John Clark III, a retired naval officer and long-time ʻEwa neighborhood board member. Alcos won House District 42 in 2022, beating then-incumbent Sharon Har who had been arrested for allegedly driving drunk before the election — though her case was eventually dismissed. See a pattern?

Alcos recently faced scrutiny of his own, having to pay the Ethics Commission over $12,000 for failing to disclose millions of dollars of debt. If Alcos is reelected, it could signal that this district has become a new Republican stronghold.



10. Will local voter turnout bounce back after historic low?

The 2020 general election – Hawaiʻi’s first time voting primarily by mail – generated the highest voter turnout since 1996. Since then, the momentum has dropped. This year, the state had the lowest voter turnout in any primary election since statehood: a dismal 32%. However, Hawaiʻi is already on pace to beat that number in the general.

Hawaiʻi voters will be among the last in the country to finish casting their ballots on Tuesday. Local election results will not be released until after polls close at 7 p.m. — at the earliest.

Hawaiʻi Public Radio will also share updates wherever you listen to the radio on HPR-1, starting with NPR Special Coverage at 2 p.m. Your local election hosts, Bill Dorman and Ashley Mizuo, will join the airwaves around 7 p.m.

Voter resources and important links: