West Oʻahu Sen. Maile Shimabukuro announces resignation from Legislature

State Sen. Maile Shimabukuro has announced she will resign from her seat at the end of the month. She has represented West Oʻahu for the last 21 years.

Shimabukuro expressed her gratitude for her time in office during her final Senate floor session.

“From the bottom of my heart. I thank all of my fellow legislators, Capitol staff, passionate advocates, constituents and of course my family and friends for all the support, teamwork, mentorship and comradery that you have gifted me over these past 21 years,” she said.

“I am so proud of the many things that we have accomplished together.”

For the last 10 years, she has been chair of the Senate Committee on Hawaiian Affairs.

Shimabukuro will next be spending time with family, volunteering and focusing on legal services work.

The Democratic Party officers will recommend three potential replacement candidates for Gov. Josh Green to consider.

Green has 60 days to fill her vacancy.