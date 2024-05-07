© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

West Oʻahu Sen. Maile Shimabukuro announces resignation from Legislature

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published May 7, 2024 at 3:28 PM HST
Sen. Maile Shimabukuro with Rep. Cedric Gates and Rep. Darius Kila on closing day of the 2024 legislative session.
Sen. Maile Shimabukuro
/
Facebook
Sen. Maile Shimabukuro with Rep. Cedric Gates and Rep. Darius Kila on closing day of the 2024 legislative session.

State Sen. Maile Shimabukuro has announced she will resign from her seat at the end of the month. She has represented West Oʻahu for the last 21 years.

Shimabukuro expressed her gratitude for her time in office during her final Senate floor session.

Hawaiʻi Senate President Ron Kouchi, top left, speaks to senators at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Honolulu. Hawaiʻi lawmakers on Wednesday opened a new session of the state Legislature. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
Local News
Legislative session ends with income tax cuts and a crackdown on vacation rentals
Ashley Mizuo

“From the bottom of my heart. I thank all of my fellow legislators, Capitol staff, passionate advocates, constituents and of course my family and friends for all the support, teamwork, mentorship and comradery that you have gifted me over these past 21 years,” she said.

“I am so proud of the many things that we have accomplished together.”

For the last 10 years, she has been chair of the Senate Committee on Hawaiian Affairs.

Shimabukuro will next be spending time with family, volunteering and focusing on legal services work.

The Democratic Party officers will recommend three potential replacement candidates for Gov. Josh Green to consider.

Green has 60 days to fill her vacancy.
Tags
Local News State Legislature
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Ashley Mizuo
Related Stories