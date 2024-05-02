Lawmakers highlight success of invasive species bills this session

It’s the end of the state’s legislative session, and lawmakers have made it clear that invasive species are a top priority.

The state Department of Agriculture is receiving substantial support for its invasive species programs and staff.

“Over 450 inspectors and personnel at the federal level protect the United States from Hawaiʻi. They make sure that insects and other potential harmful species do not move from Hawaiʻi to the mainland. Over 450 personnel … We barely have a hundred to protect Hawaiʻi from the world,” said Rep. Kyle Yamashita, who chairs the House Committee on Finance.

Office of Sen. Mike Gabbard File - Agriculture & Environment Chair, Sen. Mike Gabbard, Water & Land Chair, Sen. Lorraine Inouye, and Vice Chair, Sen. Brandon Elefante Co-hosted an Aquaculture Informational Briefing on Jan. 18, 2024

Yamashita spoke this week during the House’s final floor vote for this year’s supplemental budget bill.

The budget gives the agriculture department more than $4 million in general funds to pay for nearly 66 inspectors and related staff.

Those positions have been funded via special and revolving funds, which can be redirected to other pest-related programs.

The big haul for invasive species control was a $20 million appropriation for the agriculture department. That measure includes about $3.2 million for 44 additional staff. It also clarifies the department’s role in the state’s biosecurity effort.

“In my humble opinion, this bill is a masterpiece. It's been a long time coming. Biosecurity was one of the Senate’s priorities this session, and also the number one priority for the Department of Agriculture,” said Sen. Mike Gabbard, who chairs the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Environment.

Advocates of local agriculture have even more to celebrate.

Lawmakers highlighted money allocated for meat inspectors, a grant writer, other staff and technology to support agricultural operations.

They also noted the DA BUX program, which is slated to finally receive repeat funding from the state. The budget allocates $1.5 million for the program.

The program offers qualifying low-income households some local produce at half the price. It helps feed residents, but is also a boon for local farmers.