© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lone kiwikiu bird survives and thrives 5 years after relocation on Maui

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published April 29, 2024 at 3:52 PM HST
This photo from 2019 is most likely of MAPA1 before the Nakula translocation.
Courtesy Laura Berthold
This photo from 2019 is most likely of MAPA1 before the Nakula translocation.

Five years ago, seven endangered Maui parrotbills, also known as kiwikiu, were transported to an East Maui forest in hopes of establishing a new colony. The idea was to protect them from malaria-carrying mosquitos in lower elevations.

But the program failed, and all translocated birds were believed to have died. Then last fall, a report surfaced of the capture of a kiwikiu named MAPA1 — proof of a sole survivor.

And more good news, MAPA1 appears to have some resistance to avian malaria — and has mated to add two more baby Maui parrotbills to the population.

Researchers have added a red band on MAPA1's leg to tell him apart from other kiwikiu. MAPA is the four-letter bird code for a Maui parrotbill.

Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project avian field research supervisor Laura Berthold and former avian research technician Zach Pezzillo updated The Conversation on the story of MAPA1.

MAPA1 received a red band, for a total of three colored bands plus a metal band.
1 of 3  — MAPA1
MAPA1 received a red band, for a total of three colored bands plus a metal band.
Courtesy Laura Berthold
2 of 3  — Team that saw MAPA1 in Nakula_20210722_background is the gulch he was in.jpg
Courtesy Laura Berthold
3 of 3  — Pezzillo_Birds-5.jpg
Courtesy Zach Pezzilo

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 29, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation AnimalsMauiHawaiʻi birdsconservation
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
Related Stories