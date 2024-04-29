Lone kiwikiu bird survives and thrives 5 years after relocation on Maui

Five years ago, seven endangered Maui parrotbills, also known as kiwikiu, were transported to an East Maui forest in hopes of establishing a new colony. The idea was to protect them from malaria-carrying mosquitos in lower elevations.

But the program failed, and all translocated birds were believed to have died. Then last fall, a report surfaced of the capture of a kiwikiu named MAPA1 — proof of a sole survivor.

And more good news, MAPA1 appears to have some resistance to avian malaria — and has mated to add two more baby Maui parrotbills to the population.

Researchers have added a red band on MAPA1's leg to tell him apart from other kiwikiu. MAPA is the four-letter bird code for a Maui parrotbill.

Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project avian field research supervisor Laura Berthold and former avian research technician Zach Pezzillo updated The Conversation on the story of MAPA1.

1 of 3 — MAPA1 MAPA1 received a red band, for a total of three colored bands plus a metal band. Courtesy Laura Berthold 2 of 3 — Team that saw MAPA1 in Nakula_20210722_background is the gulch he was in.jpg Courtesy Laura Berthold 3 of 3 — Pezzillo_Birds-5.jpg Courtesy Zach Pezzilo

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 29, 2024.