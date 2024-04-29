Lone kiwikiu bird survives and thrives 5 years after relocation on Maui
Five years ago, seven endangered Maui parrotbills, also known as kiwikiu, were transported to an East Maui forest in hopes of establishing a new colony. The idea was to protect them from malaria-carrying mosquitos in lower elevations.
But the program failed, and all translocated birds were believed to have died. Then last fall, a report surfaced of the capture of a kiwikiu named MAPA1 — proof of a sole survivor.
And more good news, MAPA1 appears to have some resistance to avian malaria — and has mated to add two more baby Maui parrotbills to the population.
Researchers have added a red band on MAPA1's leg to tell him apart from other kiwikiu. MAPA is the four-letter bird code for a Maui parrotbill.
Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project avian field research supervisor Laura Berthold and former avian research technician Zach Pezzillo updated The Conversation on the story of MAPA1.
This interview aired on The Conversation on April 29, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.