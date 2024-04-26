Lawmakers are close to approving $20M for biosecurity and invasive species fight

A measure to allocate nearly $20 million during the next fiscal year to the state Department of Agriculture for biosecurity measures is being described by some as a "landmark" bill.

The state House and Senate agreed Thursday on the final language of a funding measure, House Bill 2619, that allocates more than $16.6 million for over a dozen programs related to pests and invasive species, a biosecurity facility and other related efforts.

Nearly $3.2 million would fund 44 new department positions to support biosecurity.

“This bill revitalizes the Department of Agriculture and gives us the tools to fight the invasive species and advance biosecurity for the state. It is a tribute to the Legislature for getting together and collaborating on a bill that really gives us the resources and tools and the positions to do the work that we want to do,” DOA Chair Sharon Hurd said.

Funding to fight specific invasive species includes $2.5 million for little fire ants, $1.5 million for coconut rhinoceros beetles, $1.1 million for brown tree snakes, $800,000 for two-lined spittlebugs, $300,000 for rose-ringed parakeets on Kauaʻi and Oʻahu, $200,000 for feral chickens, and $100,000 for coqui frogs.

The bill would also provide funding for a biosecurity facility, public outreach, and strategies to manage invasive species.

A revision to the measure this week includes language reaffirming the department as the state's primary entity for biosecurity.

“There has been a biosecurity plan under the Department of Agriculture, and we just strengthen language in those statutes to reemphasize that role and also ensure that every other partner is part of this interagency biosecurity plan,” said Rep. Kirstin Kahaloa, the vice-chair of the Committee on Agriculture and Food Systems.

The spread of key invasive species over the last few years, coupled with a lack of inspectors to check for invasives at ports and other entry points, made the issue a priority for state lawmakers this year.

The department previously said that it had 90 inspectors for 19 million arriving parcels last year.

“Currently, we're in a state of crisis for biosecurity. Invasive species threaten the livelihoods of our farmers and everyone they serve. So, if we don't prioritize biosecurity now, we could soon see the collapse of our natural and food ecosystems across the state,” said Sen. Mike Gabbard, who chairs the Committee on Agriculture and Environment.

The bill still requires a floor vote before being sent to Gov. Josh Green for his signature.