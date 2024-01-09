© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Sharon Hurd reflects on her 1st year leading Hawaiʻi's agriculture department

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Mark Ladao
Published January 9, 2024 at 3:58 PM HST
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR

The state Department of Agriculture asked for an additional $55 million in its budget at a Senate Ways and Means Committee meeting on Monday.

Agriculture officials want the funds to grow Hawaiʻi agriculture, both to diversify the economy and to make sure the state is food resilient. The state has seen a decline in the industry in recent years.

Sharon Hurd has served as director of the department for the past year. She talked to HPR about the state of Hawaiʻi's agriculture.

Sharon Hurd is Gov. Josh Green's nomination to head the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
Sharon Hurd heads the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 9, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a News Producer for Hawai'i Public Radio.
