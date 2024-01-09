Sharon Hurd reflects on her 1st year leading Hawaiʻi's agriculture department

The state Department of Agriculture asked for an additional $55 million in its budget at a Senate Ways and Means Committee meeting on Monday.

Agriculture officials want the funds to grow Hawaiʻi agriculture, both to diversify the economy and to make sure the state is food resilient. The state has seen a decline in the industry in recent years.

Sharon Hurd has served as director of the department for the past year. She talked to HPR about the state of Hawaiʻi's agriculture.

Office of Gov. Josh Green Sharon Hurd heads the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture

