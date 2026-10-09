Student-produced podcasts earn NPR's honorable mention

Every year, HPR’s colleagues at National Public Radio host the Student Podcast Challenge, where students across the country get the chance to produce their own podcast.

This year, several entries from Hawaiʻi earned spots on the honorable mentions list, including entries from students at Kauaʻi High School and Punahou School.

HPR was able to connect with the Punahou students, who shared their podcast and the story behind how it came together.

Their podcast, “Mary’s Dictionary,” takes a deep dive into the life and history of Mary Kawena Pukui, a Hawaiian scholar who was recently honored with a new learning commons named after her on the Punahou School’s campus.

Elliott Mannis-Young, now a Punahou alum, explained what inspired their topic of choice.

“We hear this name Mary Kavena Pukui everywhere in ʻŌlelo, in our ʻIke Hawaiʻi classes, and so this name is ubiquitous, but we really don't know the history and story behind this name,” he told HPR. “And so I thought this would be an interesting topic for us to cover.”

Their journey to learn more about the late Hawaiian educator led them to interview archivists and cultural practitioners at their school, which Punahou student Caitlyn Prather found especially rewarding.

“My favorite part was learning the connections I think we have across this campus with the people we interviewed and the archives we pulled, and just realizing how many knowledgeable people we have at our school,” she said.

Ultimately, their research into the life of one legendary figure brought together the lives of many, said Punahou student Ben Loo — not just the students working to put the podcast together, but everyone who helped research and contribute something to Pukui’s story.

“The podcast is based on the stories and experiences that everyone who worked on it added to the projects, and that's what made it what it is and what makes it so special,” Loo told HPR.

Links to listen to their podcast, “Mary’s Dictionary,” as well as two more honorable mention podcasts produced by Hawaiʻi students can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 9, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.