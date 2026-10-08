As storms subside, how do schools save lost time? Listen on Homeroom Hawaiʻi

Each of the three major storms to hit Hawaiʻi over the past several weeks caused school day cancellations on different islands across the state.

So what does missing so much school do to a student’s academic performance? What do these cancellations demand of educators and staff as they shuffle schedules and events? And what’s the emotional toll of it on everyone?

These are the questions swirling across campuses as we close out the first quarter of the school year in this week’s installment of Homeroom Hawaiʻi.

A new segment of Homeroom Hawai‘i can be heard every week on HPR’s The Conversation. To catch more and listen to full-length roundup episodes, visit the Homeroom Hawaiʻi podcast page.

Homeroom Hawaiʻi is proudly sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union. This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 8, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.