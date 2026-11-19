Farrington High School was among the latest schools in Hawaiʻi to go into lockdown.

The incident, which took place in early November, was thankfully a false alarm — but with more violence playing out on campuses across the U.S., schools in Hawaiʻi have safety top of mind.

Planning to keep students safe means preparing for any number of emergency scenarios, including gun violence, hurricanes, tsunamis and fires.

In this week's Homeroom Hawaiʻi, we hear from students and educators about how they handle these disruptions and balance them alongside their busy schedules.

A new segment of Homeroom Hawaiʻi can be heard every week on HPR's The Conversation. To catch more and listen to full-length roundup episodes, visit the Homeroom Hawaiʻi podcast page.

Homeroom Hawaiʻi is proudly sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 19, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.