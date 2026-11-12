Homeroom Hawaiʻi takes on the Halloween holiday

The feeling of fall is in the air, and while Halloween has come and gone, it's not too late to see how students in Hawaiʻi made the most of the holiday.

From "trunk-or-treats" to costume parties, parents and volunteers all across the islands pitched in to show their creative side.

A new segment of Homeroom Hawai‘i can be heard every week on HPR's The Conversation. To catch more and listen to full-length roundup episodes, visit the Homeroom Hawaiʻi podcast page.

Homeroom Hawaiʻi is proudly sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 12, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.