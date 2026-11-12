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Homeroom Hawaiʻi takes on the Halloween holiday

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published November 12, 2026 at 3:00 PM HST
Students in costumes walk in a hallway during a Halloween celebration at the Palermo Technical School in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.
Fernando Vergara
/
AP
Students in costumes walk in a hallway during a Halloween celebration at the Palermo Technical School in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.

The feeling of fall is in the air, and while Halloween has come and gone, it's not too late to see how students in Hawaiʻi made the most of the holiday.

From "trunk-or-treats" to costume parties, parents and volunteers all across the islands pitched in to show their creative side.

A new segment of Homeroom Hawai‘i can be heard every week on HPR's The Conversation. To catch more and listen to full-length roundup episodes, visit the Homeroom Hawaiʻi podcast page.

Homeroom Hawaiʻi is proudly sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 12, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.
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The Conversation Homeroom HawaiʻiEducationHalloween
DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
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