Homeroom Hawaiʻi: State testing and substitute teacher struggles

With fall break in the rear view, Hawaiʻi's public school students are gearing up for the next challenge — college applications and state testing.

As for the teachers? They're struggling with a substitute teacher shortage, which is adding to the challenge of keeping kids up to speed as the holiday season barrels closer.

As all the wonders and woes of the holidays approach along the horizon, listen in to another installment of Homeroom Hawaiʻi.

A new segment of Homeroom Hawai‘i can be heard every week on HPR's The Conversation. To catch more and listen to full-length roundup episodes, visit the Homeroom Hawaiʻi podcast page.

Homeroom Hawaiʻi is proudly sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 29, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.