Join the fall break fun on Homeroom Hawaiʻi

Students across the state recently finished off the first quarter of the school year and took time off for a well-earned fall break.

It makes for the perfect time for HPR to take stock of how the year has gone so far and to hear how students and staff are planning to enjoy the time off.

For some, it means fishing with family or traveling across the islands — for others, however, it's not a break at all but a chance to catch up on work.

A new segment of Homeroom Hawai‘i can be heard every week on HPR's The Conversation. To catch more and listen to full-length roundup episodes, visit the Homeroom Hawaiʻi podcast page.

Homeroom Hawaiʻi is proudly sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 22, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.