The giving spirit is extending to Kauaʻi this week through a partnership between the Boys & Girls Club of Hawaiʻi and AT&T that is giving some Garden Isle families free computers.

AT&T is donating 150 laptops to participating families who qualify based on household size and income levels. It partnered with Human IT, a nonprofit that works to build a circular economy and reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills, who refurbished the computers.

Tina Albao, the director of development for the Kauaʻi BGCH, said the hope was to create opportunities for families who don't normally have access to technology outside of work and school.

"We can't give them to all of our kids because we have more kids than number of computers, so we had to think how we can expand the digital literacy among as many people as we can, and that's what made us think of a family distribution," Albao told HPR. "Some of the parents at our clubs make sacrifices to buy their kids the technology that they don't even have. So it just made sense to give back and have them be a part of this."

The donation also includes $10,000 to establish a digital literacy program at BGCH's new teen center in Līhuʻe that's set to open in 2029.

Albao said this is a way to expand access, education and proper usage surrounding technology in the growing digital age.

"We use computers for everything, and our after-school program is not just strictly educational, but it's also creative, and I think it's just wonderful they now have access to their dreams — to that creative side that you want to open up," Albao said. "They don't need to be on computers all day long, but now they have access to them, and access, I think, is the most important part."