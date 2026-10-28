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Learn about love and music in this local student podcast recognized by NPR

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Jacob Aloi
Published October 28, 2026 at 3:49 PM HST
An undated photo of a mural
Kauai High School
An undated photo of a mural seen on Kauai High School.

Each year, NPR hosts the Student Podcast Challenge to give students across the nation the opportunity to exercise their audio storytelling skills.

Previously on The Conversation, HPR highlighted a hui of Punahou middle school students who were awarded an honorable mention for their podcast on the life of Mary Kawena Pukui.

Punahou School's Convocation in front of the new facility on Aug. 11, 2026.
The Conversation
Student-produced podcasts earn NPR's honorable mention
Jacob Aloi

Now we feature a student from Kauai High School who earned the same honor for her podcast about "Harana" — the Filipino tradition of love and courtship.

HPR connected with the student creator, Angela Querubin, and her teacher Jonathon Medeiros to learn more about the podcast.

More information about the NPR Student Podcast Challenge can be found here. A direct link to stream the first episode of Querubin's podcast can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 28, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.
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The Conversation KauaʻiEducationPodcast
Jacob Aloi
Jacob Aloi is the executive producer of HPR’s daily news program “The Conversation.” Contact Jacob at jaloi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Jacob Aloi
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