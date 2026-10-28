Learn about love and music in this local student podcast recognized by NPR

Each year, NPR hosts the Student Podcast Challenge to give students across the nation the opportunity to exercise their audio storytelling skills.

Previously on The Conversation, HPR highlighted a hui of Punahou middle school students who were awarded an honorable mention for their podcast on the life of Mary Kawena Pukui.

Now we feature a student from Kauai High School who earned the same honor for her podcast about "Harana" — the Filipino tradition of love and courtship.

HPR connected with the student creator, Angela Querubin, and her teacher Jonathon Medeiros to learn more about the podcast.

More information about the NPR Student Podcast Challenge can be found here. A direct link to stream the first episode of Querubin's podcast can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 28, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.