Homeroom Hawaiʻi: Lockdown learning and field trip fun

With the school year less than half over, there have already been several lockdowns across Hawaiʻi.

In October, two different schools — Mililani High School on Oʻahu and Konawaena High School on Hawaiʻi Island — had lockdowns on the same day.

These events and safety drills reflect the unfortunate reality that schools across the country must be ready for the worst. And in this week's installment of Homeroom Hawaiʻi, we hear what that planning and preparation looks like.

On the lighter side, we see the school subjects that students and staff alike wish they had more time to explore and enjoy, like field trips — both real and virtual.

A new segment of Homeroom Hawai‘i can be heard every week on HPR's The Conversation. To catch more and listen to full-length roundup episodes, visit the Homeroom Hawaiʻi podcast page.

Homeroom Hawaiʻi is proudly sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 5, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.