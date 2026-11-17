Hawaiʻi has the lowest special education enrollment rate in the country, according to the newest study from the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization.

The study, "Unpacking Hawai‘i’s Persistent Special Education Gaps: Access and Inclusion" found that for the 2024-25 academic year, roughly 11% of state Department of Education students were receiving special education services compared to the national average of 15%.

Daniela Bond-Smith, a UHERO research economist and the report's lead author, said this persistent gap could mean close to 7,000 K-12 public school students across the state are missing out on services they may need.

"The report estimates that for every 10 students with an IEP in general education general education classrooms in Hawaiʻi, there are as many as six classmates who also have disability-related needs, but they haven't been identified, so they have no formal support at all," Bond-Smith said. "Until that changes, in the meantime, this really strengthens the arguments for designing all instructions, including and especially instruction in general education classrooms, in a way that's inclusive so that all students have access to learning."

But HIDOE officials stated that the numbers estimated in the report are generalizations that may not accurately reflect specific special education needs within Hawaiʻi.

University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization A graph modeling the inclusion rate of different states, which signifies the percentage of students with IEPs who spend at least 80% of their day in general education settings.

"UHERO's estimate of approximately 6,930 potentially unidentified students is based on comparisons with national enrollment rates and should not be interpreted as a count of students who have been individually determined eligible for special education services," HIDOE Spokesperson Nanea Ching wrote in an email to HPR. "Identification rates vary across states due to a range of factors, including differences in eligibility criteria, identification practices and student populations."

The study also stated that Hawaiʻi identifies students with special education needs four years later than the national average.

Rates of access and inclusion greatly vary across the DOE, Bond-Smith said. She added that some schools may have practices and placement testing that can identify students who may need IEPs early on, while some other campuses may lack the resources to do the same.

The report lays out a forward-look for the DOE, suggesting a statewide implementation standard, providing inclusion training for all instructors and boosting accountability across the Department to stay on track with special education goals and benchmarks.

HIDOE stated it is implementing a multiyear framework based on six key areas, including evidence-based instruction, professional learning and coaching, access to core instruction, data-informed practices, supportive learning environments and family partnerships.

"The Department remains committed to strengthening special education services and ensuring that all students have access to the instruction and support they need to succeed," Ching wrote.

The report also mentions the success of HIDOE's Hui Pū Project, a two-year pilot initiative launched in the 2017-2018 school year that was meant to offer more accessibility and inclusion training to educators at schools that voluntarily opted into the program. The report estimated that schools that were a part of the initiative boosted their inclusion rates by 12 percentage points compared to those who were not included.

The report is the first of two UHERO special education reports scheduled to be released this month. The second part, which analyzes achievement in special education settings across the DOE, is set to come out on Nov. 30.