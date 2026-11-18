This year's storms dealt a blow to some of Hawaiʻi's rarest plant species.

The Plant Extinction Prevention Program is a partnership between the state Division of Forestry and Wildlife and the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Its specialists work with native plants that have fewer than fifty individuals left in the wild — some are so rare that only a single individual remains.

PEPP technicians spend their days hiking through remote forests or rappelling off sheer cliff faces to find and protect species. The work is difficult at the best of times, but recent hurricanes have created additional challenges.

Critical fences that kept out predators have been toppled or damaged. Many of PEPP's remote plant nurseries — aluminum shade structures set high in the mountains — collapsed in heavy rains and high winds. State botanist Matt Keir said some sections of the mountain slopes were completely stripped of vegetation by flooding.

"It was quite shocking to see some of these areas and how majorly they were transformed," Keir told HPR.

Storm conditions imperiled some of the species PEPP has been working to save, according to Keir. One is the kōpiko, a flowering tree in the coffee family that's found only on Kauaʻi.

Maya LeGrande / DLNR The kōpiko is a critically endangered flowering plant found only on Kauaʻi.

Kōpiko trees are dioecious, meaning that few individuals produce fruit on their own; generally, a male tree must transfer pollen to a female tree in order for the female tree to bear fruit.

"So every individual counts in managing the species like that. And we had several that were impacted by tree fall," Keir said, adding that so many branches had fallen within the kōpiko's habitat that the area looked like it was littered with piles of pick-up sticks.

In their work, PEPP specialists also occasionally find plant species that were believed to be extinct or that had never been recorded before. Keir said that makes it difficult to calculate the full damage caused by the storms.

"These large storms that impact thousands of acres across the state are very likely impacting species that we don't even realize are there," he said.

