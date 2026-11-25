The Pacific Northwest has been a magnet for Hawaiians for centuries.

On a recent trip to the area, HPR explored more of the place names that seemed familiar from across the Pacific — places like Kalama, Washington and Aloha, Oregon and even Kanaka Flats and Owyhee River.

Every August, a festival in Kalama takes place to honor the cultures of Native Americans and Native Hawaiians. There are stories about John Kalama, a Hawaiian man who set down roots in the area dating back to the fur trade and the Hudson Bay history.

But locals in the area pronounce it as "Kuh-LA-muh," not "Kah-lah-mah." And there by the Columbia River is McMenamins Kalama Harbor Lodge — a hotel that bears a resemblance to Maui's historic Pioneer Inn.

Catherine Cruz / HPR A painting in McMenamins Kalama Harbor Lodge portrays the historic Pioneer Inn in Lahaina, Maui. (Nov. 21, 2026)

While the Pioneer Inn was lost to the Lahaina wildfires, its spiritual successor is still going strong.

HPR spoke to the lodge's general manager, Conor Vanderknyff, about the hotel's connection to Hawaiʻi.

"The initial inspiration was the McMenamins family," he explained.

Catherine Cruz / HPR A greeting plaque seen inside McMenamins Kalama Harbor Lodge in Kalama, Washington. (November 2026)

The hotel's founding family, he explained, paid a visit to the Pioneer Inn in Lahaina and were so inspired by their stay that they decided to recreate it upon their return.

"With the opportunity to make their first newly built hotel in the company, they wanted to try to harken back to that," he told HPR.

A room in the hotel is dedicated to John Kalama, and down the hall is a painting of Maui's Pioneer Inn. If you ever pay the hotel a visit, you can enjoy a drink in the upstairs bar or explore its many quirks, like secret rooms and paintings dedicated to Marlon Brando and Elvis Presley.

Catherine Cruz / HPR The interior of McMenamins Kalama Harbor Lodge, which was inspired by Maui's Pioneer Inn. (Nov. 21, 2026)

The Pacific connection doesn't end in Kalama, however. About forty miles south of the city lies Aloha, Oregon – pronounced "uh-LOH-uh," like Samoa.

The area is home to Aloha High School, which has come back into attention for some of its famous alumni — including now-reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

The school has also been the site of some controversy, as up until a year ago it had King Kamehameha as its mascot. The mascot has since been replaced with a wolf, and HPR spoke with Aloha High School senior Kamalani Kaua to learn why.

"I went and talked to one of the principals … asking if you're going to bring Kamehameha I and use him as a mascot and as an image of the school that you just bring education with that," he explained.

Replacing him with a wolf was a disappointing decision, he said, but ultimately the right one.

"It's not the end of the world. … If you can't represent something with respect, then just don't represent it at all."

Catherine Cruz / HPR A building on Aloha High School campus painted with mural reading "Aloha Warriors." After changing its mascot from King Kamehameha I to a wolf, murals portraying King Kamehameha I were removed. (Nov. 21, 2026)

HPR also spoke with longtime Oregon resident Louise Wilmas, a part Hawaiian and Native American Kamehameha School graduate.

As a native Hawaiian living on the continent, her life straddles two worlds — and being connected with Hawaiian Civil Clubs keeps her grounded in community.

Living on the continent also means having to reckon with controversies like the Aloha High School mascot, however.

And the question remains — how did places like Kalama and Aloha get their namesake? Why the changed pronunciation? Whose history do they belong to, Hawaiʻi or Native America?

For Wilmas, making connections in the present matters more than trying to find answers in the past.

"You can monkey with the place names, you can cause a lot of pilikia about it … but it all makes for a good story," she said. "It creates that connection."

After all, it was Wilmas' mother who began the Honolulu Intertribal Powwow that first began 50 years ago, all about ʻohana and sharing pride across the Pacific.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 25, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.