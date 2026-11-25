Gov. Josh Green has appointed Tyler Iokepa Gomes as the new director of the Department of Hawaiian Homelands. He made the announcement along with several other Cabinet appointments Wednesday.

The news came after Kali Watson said he will not seek reappointment after serving one term under Green's administration.

Green said during a Tuesday Spotlight Now segment on Hawaii News Now that he interviewed Gomes for the position about four years ago and said the "timing wasn’t quite right yet."

"Tyler is terrific," Green said during Spotlight Now. "He is a very vibrant Hawaiian leader like Kali is."

Gomes is currently the chief administrator of Kilohana at the Hawaiian Council. He worked at DHHL before in 2020 with DHHL Director William Aila during former Gov. David Ige's administration. He also has a legal background working as a deputy public defender.

Hawaiian Council CEO Kūhiō Lewis spoke highly of Gomes' work.

"During his time at Hawaiian Council, Tyler helped build our Kilohana division around a belief we both share — that Native Hawaiians should have a greater hand in shaping tourism in our own home and that the industry should work to benefit our people, perpetuate our culture and care for our ʻāina," he said in a news release.

Gomes has a law degree and a certificate in Native Hawaiian law from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa's William S. Richardson School of Law.

Gomes will start in January but the state Senate must confirm his appointment.

Krista Rados / HPR Affordable Housing developer and former DHHL director Kali Watson sat front row at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Hawaiian Affairs Committee on March 16, 2023.

But some people question the direction the new director will take as Watson steps down amid a legal challenge to DHHL's blood quantum requirement for Hawaiian Homelands and a plan to develop housing in Kaka‘ako Makai in partnership with the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

Native Hawaiian activist DeMont Kalai Manaole said Gomes is qualified for the job since he has experience working at DHHL, but he wants to know where Gomes stands on every issue Watson has faced.

"I have deeper questions for Tyler," he told HPR. "I just want to know where he stands on Kaka‘ako Makai. Where does he stand on all the initiatives Kali pushed for? Waipouli and geothermal?"

The Waipouli project involved the controversial acquisition of apartment units on Kauai for DHHL beneficiaries, and many are divided over the use of department lands for geothermal projects, especially on Hawai‘i Island.

It's unclear why Watson is stepping down, and he was unavailable for an interview.

Watson was appointed by Green in 2023. He was responsible for managing more than 200,000 acres of trust lands across Hawai‘i and overseeing a $600 million state settlement. During his term, DHHL offered more than 5,300 leases.

Watson previously led the department from 1995 to 1998.

"I was shocked," Manaole said, referring to Watson stepping down. He added that he suspects Watson was pushed out of his position due to the partnership with OHA in developing Kaka‘ako Makai.

OHA has been trying to develop housing units in the Honolulu waterfront area, but proposals to lift zoning restrictions have failed in the Legislature. Now the semi-autonomous agency is partnering with DHHL to develop housing units faster.

Interviewed before Green announced Gomes as his pick to lead DHHL, Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole said he's looking for a department head who has administrative capabilities, someone who understands law and land development.

"Most importantly for me, can they put together a team that can support the efforts of the development and address the waitlist?" he said.

Keohokalole chairs the Senate Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs Committee, which would oversee Gomes’ confirmation.

He praised Watson's work during his term.

"Kali was action-oriented. He didn't wait for permission," he said. "He took action, and we've seen a lot of shovels in the ground during his tenure. A lot of lease awards and home construction."

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