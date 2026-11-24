Members of the Hawaiian Civic Club gathered for their annual convention in Portland, Oregon, in late November.

With more Native Hawaiians living abroad than in the islands, the site of the event became a space for a large community of Hawaiians living off-island to gather.

Among the speakers at the convention were the association's president, Dre Kalili, and Office of Hawaiian Affairs Chair Kai Kahele.

Interview Highlights

On connecting Native Hawaiians across the continent

DRE KALILI: Our connection to this ʻāina and our islands go back centuries, from a time when some of our kūpuna left our islands and traveled across the Pacific to work in the maritime trade and for Hudson's Bay Company. Our ancestors, when they came here, helped to build some early settlements. They laid down their roots, and they etched our presence in this land, and … with our presence here, we honor those who paved the way for Native Hawaiians who came here much later, and those who continue to live here today.

KAI KAHELE: We now have more of our Kanaka that live in the continental United States than in their home of birth, in their homeland, and so it is important for Native Hawaiian serving organizations like OHA, like the Kamehameha Schools, like the Hawaiian Council, to reach out to our friends, family, our relatives that live on the continent, and help inform them and educate them about these issues. They are hungry for information, and they want to be involved.

On military leases and upcoming goals for OHA

KAHELE: I ask you to consider one fundamental question: When these military leases expire, will we simply renew the decisions of the past, or will we have the courage to shape a different future? Because these lands, the crown and government lands of the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi, are not ours or anyone's to negotiate or give away. They are ours to protect. … This is an issue that affects all the people of Hawaiʻi and the broader community beyond Hawaiʻi, so OHA has taken a position to take the time to educate, to inform, listen, take that feedback, make those that want to be involved in this issue feel empowered, and give them actionable next steps.

On activating the community around Hawaiian issues

KALILI: What I look forward to coming out of this convention is, you know, we always have thoughtful discourse on these matters, and as I expect after every convention, our delegates and our participants leave with new understandings of issues that are of importance. Building new connections, not just within their club, but across clubs and across geography. And the last thing is some motivation after we give a call to action for everyone to really get your hands dirty and really be a voice in our community.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 24, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.