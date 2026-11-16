The 2026 midterm election gave Democrats control of both the Senate and House, setting up a check on the president's power starting next year.

To learn more about what that would entail, HPR spoke with Sen. Brian Schatz after his first week back in session in Washington, D.C., where he is poised to assume the role of Majority Whip.

Schatz discussed his outlook for the next Congress and how he hopes the Democratic Party utilizes its newfound majority influence to address rising prices as well as ongoing issues like the wars in Gaza and Ukraine and the recent Nvidia scandal.

Interview Highlights

On why voters shifted towards the Democratic Party

SEN. BRIAN SCHATZ: There are two reasons that I think Democrats were given power this time. The first is costs, and the second is corruption. And I think it is a more powerful issue than ever for people in their own minds as they think about the government when it is the corruption that raises the costs. Each one of these things, you know, make people angry and rightly outraged, but when it is flat out corruption that actually jacks up your prices, then you are legitimately furious.

On becoming majority whip

SCHATZ: The enjoyable thing about being whip is it's a job that allows me to work on maximizing the talents of others. The Senate is full of really extraordinary humans, but a lot of them are alphas, and so the extent to which we can kind of maximize everybody's talent, you know, sort of depends on teamwork. … I do think we need to establish a check against unified Republican control of the government. But in addition to that, I just wanted everybody in Hawaiʻi to understand these are some pretty cool people. You would like them all.

On lowering prices

SCHATZ: In the short run, the most important things we can do are to end (the Iran) war, which is increasing the price of gasoline and diesel, but also anything that's shipped to any place. Because there's a fuel cost to most of what we consume, whether it's food and groceries or fuel, gasoline, whatever. So ending this war is priority one, and then reversing the Medicaid and SNAP cuts and restoring the Affordable Care Act subsidies are all in the category of, they're not actually taming inflation, but if you're a family, they will reduce your personal costs.

On Gaza and Ukraine

SCHATZ: On Gaza, there was a massive flood, and we know how to take care of people internationally after a flood, but the Israeli government is blocking the equipment necessary to be of assistance, and specifically, they're blocking heavy equipment, bulldozers, and things like that. … This is really unnecessary cruelty, and I'm trying to get it resolved. …

The challenge for the Ukrainians, as it has been for the last several years, is winter. Russia tends to try to bomb electricity infrastructure right as it's getting cold, so that people have difficulty staying warm over the winter months. We have programs through the United States government to assist Ukraine and the Ukrainian people to kind of get through the winter, to help them reconnect to the grid, rebuild whatever is necessary, even technical support on grid stability.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 16, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.