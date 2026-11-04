Political scientist explains the 'blue tsunami' and the seismic shifts behind it

Democrats are calling the 2026 midterm election results a mandate from the people as voters flipped seats in GOP strongholds, giving the Democratic party control of both the Senate and the House.

Across the country, history was made with the election of the first female Native American governor, the first openly gay male senator, the first African American governors of Georgia and Florida, and the first Latina governor of Texas.

To learn more about the results and their impact both nationally and locally, HPR spoke with University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa political scientist Colin Moore.

Interview Highlights

On the "blue tsunami" and its historic election results

COLIN MOORE: I think the ultimate results surprised virtually everyone. I mean, even the most optimistic projections from Democrats and from pollsters didn't have them gaining this number of seats in the House and Senate. … These were historic wins in a campaign where, I don't think for many of these Democrats, diversity was the central issue. They ran on affordability platforms, and I think, in many cases, didn't emphasize identity politics, even though there were huge wins in many of these historic races.

On what fueled Democrat victories across the country

MOORE: It was an election around affordability, and really it was around fuel prices. The gas prices became, for a lot of voters, a daily reminder of President Trump's unfulfilled promises. And the issue that elected him, the economy, ended up being his greatest weakness. … It reached so deep into red states. I mean, the price of diesel, something that's relied on in a lot of rural states, that has been the backbone of the MAGA coalition. For a lot of those voters, it just became intolerable, and so they voted against Trump.

What national trends mean for local elections

MOORE: This blue tsunami just washed over a lot of local Republicans. The Republicans were, in this general election, defending nearly all of their House seats and an important Senate seat, and hoping to pick up another one. … So this was a tough night for local Republicans. I think that there was some hope that they would at least maintain what they had and maybe even gain a Senate seat, but that just became impossible. … These affordability issues have affected us here in Hawaiʻi as much as they have on the mainland, and that was really tough for local Republicans to overcome.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 4, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.