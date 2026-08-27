© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Homeroom Hawaiʻi' highlights more school stories as the semester rolls on

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published August 27, 2026 at 2:38 PM HST
Radford High School, seen here on Aug. 7, 2026, is one of many schools across the islands that shares its stories with Homeroom Hawaiʻi.
DW Gibson
/
HPR
Radford High School, seen here on Aug. 7, 2026, is one of many schools across the islands that shares its stories with Homeroom Hawaiʻi.

School is now in full swing across the Hawaiian islands, and students have gone from preparing for hurricanes to preparing for new challenges — like running for student council and otherwise settling into the new year.

With class in session, HPR brings you the second installment of Homeroom Hawaiʻi, the new series that spends time with students, educators, administrators and school staff across the state to hear what they have to say.

It’s the story of the school year — in real time.

A mascot for the Radford High School Rams can be seen at this school assembly on Aug. 7, 2026.
The Conversation
HPR rings in the school year with its latest project, 'Homeroom Hawaiʻi'
Catherine Cruz, DW Gibson

In this week’s installment, we hear about the transition from the “honeymoon” phase to the second week of school, when everyone starts rolling up their sleeves and getting to work.

Take a listen to hear from librarians like Renee Gilsdorf from King Kamehameha III Elementary, who delights in the “whirlwind of kids being back in the library excited,” or students like Kin from Kaunakakai Elementary who’s finally “looking forward to learning about the big stuff.”

More segments of Hawaiʻi Homeroom will be released on The Conversation, with full episodes planned to be released on Apple and Spotify each month. Stay tuned for more information coming soon.

Homeroom Hawaiʻi is proudly sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 27, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.
Tags
The Conversation EducationHomeroom Hawaiʻi
DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
Related Stories