'Homeroom Hawaiʻi' highlights more school stories as the semester rolls on

School is now in full swing across the Hawaiian islands, and students have gone from preparing for hurricanes to preparing for new challenges — like running for student council and otherwise settling into the new year.

With class in session, HPR brings you the second installment of Homeroom Hawaiʻi, the new series that spends time with students, educators, administrators and school staff across the state to hear what they have to say.

It’s the story of the school year — in real time.

In this week’s installment, we hear about the transition from the “honeymoon” phase to the second week of school, when everyone starts rolling up their sleeves and getting to work.

Take a listen to hear from librarians like Renee Gilsdorf from King Kamehameha III Elementary, who delights in the “whirlwind of kids being back in the library excited,” or students like Kin from Kaunakakai Elementary who’s finally “looking forward to learning about the big stuff.”

More segments of Hawaiʻi Homeroom will be released on The Conversation, with full episodes planned to be released on Apple and Spotify each month. Stay tuned for more information coming soon.

Homeroom Hawaiʻi is proudly sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 27, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.