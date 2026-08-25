University of Hawaiʻi brings in nearly $650 million for research

The University of Hawaiʻi received more than $647 million in extramural funding for this fiscal year, marking the fifth consecutive year that the system brought in more than half a billion dollars.

Extramural funding comes from agencies apart from the federal government, industry partners and nonprofits, which supports research and training activities across the system.

Despite federal funding cuts plaguing universities across the country last year, 2025 broke the record for extramural funding as it received roughly $734 million.

Chad Walton, UH's interim vice president for research and innovation, said the funding illustrates the importance behind the work and research done throughout the 10 campuses, especially during a time of funding constraints.

“The majority of the funding that we receive actually has a local impact. So you're seeing (things like) rural health funding, conservation funding actually take center stage away from the basic research areas that were historically the strongest points of UH, Walton said. “I think that's actually a really big benefit for the state.”

UH Mānoa led the campuses and brought in $516 million. A few of the projects that attracted donors focused on expanding virtual care to support rural health, strengthening the state’s cybersecurity, reducing food insecurity and health disparities and exploring ways to alleviate lung cancer.

Beyond extramural funding, officials said UH Mānoa received more than $340 million in federal government funding for this fiscal year.

“Despite ongoing attacks on federal funding for higher education and public schools, UH remains a beacon of innovation both in Hawai‘i and around the world,” said U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono. “Investing in UH doesn’t just benefit thousands of students—it fuels our state’s economy and shares our cutting-edge research with the world.”