Tourism consultant talks HTA's support for sports tourism

Sparks flew at a state Senate committee briefing on Monday. At issue was a $500,000 transfer between two Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority programs.

The once semi-autonomous agency is now an advisory committee under the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism — after allegations of mismanagement caused a shakeup in leadership last year.

Sens. Kurt Fevella and Donovan Dela Cruz appeared to grill DBEDT director Jimmy Tokioka about his decision to shift half a million dollars from a destination management program into a sports and signature events program.

The Conversation spoke with Keith Vieira, the former Starwood Hotels and Resorts executive and an original HTA board member. He told HPR that he supports Tokioka’s decision.

Caleb Jones / AP FILE — Jamie Mitchell, right, and Ross Clarke-Jones, both of Australia, surf in the Eddie Aikau big-wave surfing contest at Waimea Bay on Feb. 25, 2016.

“I do think it makes sense to put more money into areas that can expand our visitor base and hospitality spending,” Vieira said. “It's not a reflection, to me, on the job that's been done — a destination management, whatever. I think that's a separate situation, but we definitely have to move money into marketing-type areas.”

“When you think about it, we basically spent $30 million, and for about 15 years, we spent $100 million, and the cost of marketing has probably doubled or tripled during that time,” he said. “So in essence, we're doing 10% of what we used to do for our number one industry in the state. So I think it is a good move, and sports and marketing does fit our brand image that matches Hawaiʻi. So I think this was a very good thing to do.”

Vieira said that for many years, the number one booking day for visitors was the day after the Sony Open in Hawaii, a golf tournament on Oʻahu.

“People are sitting there up and down the East Coast, watching in the freezing snow, watching four days of sunshine and fun in Hawaiʻi, and then going to Hawaiʻi,” he explained.

“So those types of programs that aren't out there saying, ‘Hey, come to Hawaiʻi,’ but are reflecting the beauty of our destination, the uniqueness, etc., are going to be very influential for people.”

Vieira added that Hawaiʻi could do more to market sports like beach volleyball, surfing, swimming, and even host Pacific tournaments for softball and baseball.

“Those are the kind of things that bring families, and what people often forget to recognize with Hawaiʻi, it's a repeat visitor destination,” he said.

“So if we can build more family first-timers, if we can build more interest in the healthful side of what we are with our great water and beaches and activities, that's going to help us overall in the long run.”

