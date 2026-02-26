Tourism industry could be required to educate workers on human trafficking

Workers in the tourism industry could soon be getting mandatory education on human trafficking.

A bill moving through the state Legislature would mandate a training program on how to spot possible trafficking victims, what to do, and who to contact.

Supporters of the measure say human, child and sex trafficking are massive issues in Hawaiʻi because of the large tourism industry.

"As a worker in Waikīkī, working close to the sector, I can say firsthand that I lack knowledge in all aspects of human trafficking. I am unaware of how to identify individuals, how to respond and keep them safe if trafficked, and who to contact if human trafficking is identified," said Kaitonya Egan, a caregiver in Waikīkī's tourism sector.

"Even if one person could be saved from human trafficking through this program, that is someone's sister, daughter or wife who could get the chance at a new life. I feel it is our duty to give them that chance. I believe that this bill can only benefit and educate people," she continued.

The bill passed through the House Committee on Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs and will go to the full floor for a third reading.