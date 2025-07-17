An original Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority board member reflects on recent shake-up

It’s been about a week since Gov. Josh Green put out a call for potential candidates to serve on the board for the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

We hope to get an update from Green tomorrow, but today we heard from one of the original board members of HTA, back when it was set up as a quasi-independent agency. We spoke with David Carey, who spent 25 years as an executive at Outrigger Hotels and Resorts.

Editor's note: Outrigger Hospitality Group is an underwriter of HPR.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 17, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.