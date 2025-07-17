© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The U.S. House has voted to eliminate federal funding to public media. Now more than ever, our community can keep HPR going strong. Donate now >>

An original Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority board member reflects on recent shake-up

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 17, 2025 at 2:07 PM HST
Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort
Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority
Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort

It’s been about a week since Gov. Josh Green put out a call for potential candidates to serve on the board for the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

We hope to get an update from Green tomorrow, but today we heard from one of the original board members of HTA, back when it was set up as a quasi-independent agency. We spoke with David Carey, who spent 25 years as an executive at Outrigger Hotels and Resorts.

Editor's note: Outrigger Hospitality Group is an underwriter of HPR.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 17, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation Hawaiʻi Tourism AuthorityTourism
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories