This Waimea Bay lifeguard has been reading the waves and the crowds since 1989

It’s been a busy weekend for rescues for Hawaiʻi lifeguards. Honolulu’s Ocean Safety Department said its lifeguards made 25 rescues on the North Shore on Sunday alone.

The Conversation recently spoke with a lifeguard at Waimea Bay to get a better feel for what the job is really like.

Kerry Atwood began his career as a lifeguard at Waimea Bay in 1989, not far from where he grew up. For the past nine years, he’s been a lieutenant with Ocean Safety.

Wondering about the beach’s famous “jump rock?” While Atwood said he has definitely seen accidents happen on the famed rock, they are rarer than you might expect.

The secret to staying safe? Atwood said as long as each jumper is in a clear frame of mind — no alcohol or other drugs — and dives feet-first into the water, the experience should be safe and worth the rush.

