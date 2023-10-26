Molokaʻi has no little fire ants. They want to keep it that way

On guard! So far, Molokaʻi has been able to keep out a number of invasive species whether it be little fire ants, coconut rhinoceros beetles, or coqui frogs.

The Conversation checked in with the Molokaʻi-Maui Invasive Species Committee about the need to stay vigilant. The committee coordinator Lori Buchanan spoke with us about its success in keeping the critters from getting a foothold on the Friendly Isle.

Suspect little fire ants on your Molokaʻi property? Contact the Molokaʻi-Maui Invasive Species Committee at (808) 336-0625 or molokaiinvasive@gmail.com.

October is also Stop the Ant Month in Hawaiʻi. Click here to learn more or request a collection kit. You can also report pest sightings to state officials at 643pest.org or by calling 643-PEST.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 26, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.