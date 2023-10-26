© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Molokaʻi has no little fire ants. They want to keep it that way

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 26, 2023 at 7:32 PM HST
Maui Invasive Species Committee

On guard! So far, Molokaʻi has been able to keep out a number of invasive species whether it be little fire ants, coconut rhinoceros beetles, or coqui frogs.

The Conversation checked in with the Molokaʻi-Maui Invasive Species Committee about the need to stay vigilant. The committee coordinator Lori Buchanan spoke with us about its success in keeping the critters from getting a foothold on the Friendly Isle.

Suspect little fire ants on your Molokaʻi property? Contact the Molokaʻi-Maui Invasive Species Committee at (808) 336-0625 or molokaiinvasive@gmail.com.

October is also Stop the Ant Month in Hawaiʻi. Click here to learn more or request a collection kit. You can also report pest sightings to state officials at 643pest.org or by calling 643-PEST.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 26, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
