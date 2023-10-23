Coconut rhinoceros beetle detected on Hawaiʻi Island for the first time

Coconut rhinoceros beetles have been discovered on Hawaiʻi Island. Earlier this month, five grubs were found in a decaying palm tree stump at a Waikoloa Village residence, and another grub was found a week later.

State Department of Agriculture crews surveyed the immediate area and didn't find any additional damage from the beetle.

No additional evidence of the invasive beetle was found on the island, but the department said this is the first time it has been found on the island.

The coconut rhinoceros beetle is a serious pest that can damage and kill palm trees. Adults bore into palm crowns to feed on the tree’s sap, which can kill the plant.

The beetle can also spread deadly pathogens to the plant.

It was first detected on Oʻahu in 2013 and has since spread around the island. In May it was detected on Kauaʻi, and last month a dead adult was found on Maui in a compost bag at a store.

More than 90 palm trees at a Kauaʻi golf course were treated with pesticides recently, the DOA said. During the treatment, 40 beetles were killed.

The beetle may have spread in Hawaiʻi through bags of compost or mulch.

More information about detecting or reporting the coconut rhinoceros beetle can be found at crbhawaii.org.