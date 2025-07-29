Hawaiʻi Ant Lab to host workshop on fighting little fire ants

The Hawaiʻi Ant Lab is hosting a free, virtual workshop this Thursday to help residents manage little fire ants on their properties.

The invasive ant is widespread on Hawaiʻi Island and can also be found on Maui, Oʻahu, and Kauaʻi.

"We are trying our very hardest to slow down the infestations, and we can't do that without residents helping us," said Melody Euaparadorn, the outreach specialist for Hawaiʻi Ant Lab.

Once little fire ants are established in an area, getting rid of them can be a pain — literally. They deliver a powerful sting that can cause large welts. Elsewhere in the world, they're known as electric ants because their sting feels like an electric shock.

They also multiply rapidly and seem to be able to adapt to several different types of environments across Hawaiʻi, from Kona's dry landscapes to the high-elevation forests of Volcano.

But Euaparadorn urged residents not to get discouraged if they are combating little fire ants. She said there are tools to identify and eradicate the nasty pests.

Thursday’s workshop will begin with a crash course in ant biology, because "when waging into war with little fire ants, you have to know thy enemy," said Euaparadorn.

One little fire ant is only half the size of a sesame seed and has small hairs that trap air bubbles and allow it to float in water.

Euaparadorn said the lab has heard from parents whose kids have gotten stung in swimming pools and from surfers at Honoliʻi Beach Park who come out of the water with welts.

Little fire ants' small size makes them hard to detect, and they often hitch rides in plant material or even on clothing.

Euaparadorn also cautioned that it's hard to positively identify little fire ants with the naked eye, as Hawaiʻi is home to several look-alike ant species.

The Hawaiʻi Ant Lab will walk attendees through how to trap ants and send them to the lab for identification during Thursday's workshop. There will also be tips on how to prevent little fire ant infestations or address them once they are established.

The virtual class will be held on July 31 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is open to residents on all islands. Find more information here.