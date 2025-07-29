© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hawaiʻi Ant Lab to host workshop on fighting little fire ants

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published July 29, 2025 at 10:25 AM HST
The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources shows how to capture little fire ants at home using a stick of peanut butter.
DLNR
The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources shows how to capture little fire ants at home using a stick of peanut butter.

The Hawaiʻi Ant Lab is hosting a free, virtual workshop this Thursday to help residents manage little fire ants on their properties.

The invasive ant is widespread on Hawaiʻi Island and can also be found on Maui, Oʻahu, and Kauaʻi.

"We are trying our very hardest to slow down the infestations, and we can't do that without residents helping us," said Melody Euaparadorn, the outreach specialist for Hawaiʻi Ant Lab.

Once little fire ants are established in an area, getting rid of them can be a pain — literally. They deliver a powerful sting that can cause large welts. Elsewhere in the world, they're known as electric ants because their sting feels like an electric shock.

Local News
Community effort to eradicate little fire ants in Lanikai could be a model for others
Mark Ladao

They also multiply rapidly and seem to be able to adapt to several different types of environments across Hawaiʻi, from Kona's dry landscapes to the high-elevation forests of Volcano.

But Euaparadorn urged residents not to get discouraged if they are combating little fire ants. She said there are tools to identify and eradicate the nasty pests.

Thursday’s workshop will begin with a crash course in ant biology, because "when waging into war with little fire ants, you have to know thy enemy," said Euaparadorn.

One little fire ant is only half the size of a sesame seed and has small hairs that trap air bubbles and allow it to float in water.

Euaparadorn said the lab has heard from parents whose kids have gotten stung in swimming pools and from surfers at Honoliʻi Beach Park who come out of the water with welts.

Little fire ants crawl on a tree in the Hauʻula Forest Reserve on Oʻahu, (Feb. 28, 2025)
Local News
New 30-acre little fire ant site in Hauʻula renews calls for better pest management
Mark Ladao

Little fire ants' small size makes them hard to detect, and they often hitch rides in plant material or even on clothing.

Euaparadorn also cautioned that it's hard to positively identify little fire ants with the naked eye, as Hawaiʻi is home to several look-alike ant species.

The Hawaiʻi Ant Lab will walk attendees through how to trap ants and send them to the lab for identification during Thursday's workshop. There will also be tips on how to prevent little fire ant infestations or address them once they are established.

The virtual class will be held on July 31 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is open to residents on all islands. Find more information here.
Tags
Local News Animalslittle fire antinvasive species
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
Related Stories