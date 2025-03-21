© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
State program helps Oʻahu residents rid little fire ants from their homes

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Mark Ladao
Published March 21, 2025 at 1:24 PM HST
Little fire ants around the queen.

If you're an Oʻahu resident and have a problem with little fire ants, you can get some help for free.

The state Department of Agriculture has launched a $1.1 million program to help eradicate infestations of the ants, treating around 600 homes on the island.

The invasive and aggressive ant is often found on residential properties and is one of the top pest concerns in the state. Jonathan Ho is the acting manager for the department's Plant Quarantine Branch.

“The department is determining if particular sites have LFA. And, once we delimit, so basically determine the full extent of an infestation, we'll refer it to Terminix and all their subsidiaries, so that they can do the treatments," Ho said. "And then we'll be following up throughout the treatment process and through the end of the post-monitoring phase to ensure that LFA are eradicated."

The program is funded by a $10 million biosecurity measure that state lawmakers passed last year. Treatment programs are being developed for LFA infestations on Maui, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island.

Those interested in treatment can email the plant quarantine branch hdoa.pqlfa@hawaii.gov or call 808-832-0566.

Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a news producer for Hawai'i Public Radio. Contact him at mladao@hawaiipublicradio.org.
