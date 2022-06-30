-
There are currently five confirmed cases and one probable case of monkeypox in Hawaiʻi — all on Oʻahu. Close contacts have been administered a monkeypox vaccine, which arrived in Hawaiʻi on June 9.
-
Sample testing from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the state’s first case of monkeypox, identifying a South African strain of the disease.
-
A second probable case of monkeypox has been detected in Hawaiʻi, the state Department of Health announced Wednesday. Hawaiʻi's second case is an adult Oʻahu resident who had close contact with the first case reported in the state.
-
The state Department of Health has detected a probable case of monkeypox in Hawaiʻi in an adult Oʻahu resident. The individual had traveled to a state where there is an outbreak, the DOH reported. The person is hospitalized in stable condition.