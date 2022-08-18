Donate
2 additional monkeypox cases reported on Oʻahu

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published August 18, 2022 at 4:02 PM HST
An image from an electron microscope of the monkeypox virus (orange) on infected cells (green).
NIAID
The state Department of Health reports two additional cases of Monkeypox, bringing the total reported cases in Hawaiʻi to 18 since June 3.

Both new cases were found on Oʻahu. One is related to out-of-state travel. The other resident did not travel and links to prior cases are under investigation.

The JYNNEOS vaccine is available statewide to residents 18 and older who were in close contact with a person infected by monkeypox.

Vaccination is also available for gay and bisexual men.

Immunocompromised residents and those with skin conditions such as eczema are also eligible for the JYNNEOS vaccine if they live with someone who is at high risk for monkeypox.

DOH and health care providers in each county who directly reach individuals at higher risk of monkeypox exposure continue to vaccinate eligible individuals. Individuals eligible for vaccination can make an appointment by contacting:

Hawaiʻi Department of Health (statewide)
Phone: (808) 586-4462
Online: health.hawaii.gov/docd/mpxvax
Kauaʻi residents can also call (808) 241-3495

Malama I Ke Ola (Maui)
Phone: (808) 871-7772

Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center (West Oʻahu)
Phone: (808) 427-0442

Hawaiʻi Health & Harm Reduction Center (Oʻahu)
Phone: (808) 521-2437

