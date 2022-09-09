Donate
Local News

3 new monkeypox cases confirmed as Hawaiʻi data goes online

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published September 9, 2022 at 5:00 AM HST
NIAID via AP
A colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md.

The state Department of Health is moving its monkeypox data reporting online. The website provides positive case numbers, vaccine availability and general information on the disease.

The health department also reported three new monkeypox cases among Oʻahu residents.

This brings the total number of cases reported in Hawaiʻi to 28 since June 3.

The JYNNEOS vaccine is available statewide to Hawaiʻi residents who:

  • Had close contact in the last 14 days with a person with known or suspected monkeypox infection;
  • Are gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and transgender individuals who have multiple or casual sex partners

