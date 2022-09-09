3 new monkeypox cases confirmed as Hawaiʻi data goes online

The state Department of Health is moving its monkeypox data reporting online. The website provides positive case numbers, vaccine availability and general information on the disease.

The health department also reported three new monkeypox cases among Oʻahu residents.

This brings the total number of cases reported in Hawaiʻi to 28 since June 3.

The JYNNEOS vaccine is available statewide to Hawaiʻi residents who:

