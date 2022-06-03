Probable monkeypox case detected in patient at Tripler Army Medical Center

The state Department of Health has detected a probable case of monkeypox in Hawaiʻi in an adult Oʻahu resident.

The individual traveled to a state where there is an outbreak, the DOH reported. The person is currently hospitalized in isolation at Tripler Army Medical Center in stable condition.

The hospital said contact tracing is underway for staff and patients that may have been exposed.

The state Laboratories Division detected the orthopoxvirus, which can indicate monkeypox. Confirmation testing on the probable case is expected to come in next week from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday, the CDC confirmed 21 cases in 11 states.

The rare disease causes small, round lesions, rashes, and flu-like symptoms. Transmission can be obtained with direct contact with body fluids, lesions and items used by someone with monkeypox. Rashes or sores can appear on the hands, feet, chest, face or genitals. Illness usually arrives within 21 days of exposure.

DOH Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said transmission is relatively low. Anyone can get monkeypox, however, men who have sex with men are at higher risk.

“It's important to note that monkeypox is not in and of itself essentially transmitted infection, but it can be spread through close prolonged contact,” Kemble said.

Kemble said the department is investigating the case and monitoring close contacts with federal partners.

“We're working with the CDC as part of the national investigation into monkeypox infection,” Kemble said, “We're coordinating with the federal authorities to make sure that we have access to vaccines and antiviral medications for those who are impacted.”

No deaths have been reported in the U.S. or Europe from this recent outbreak.

A person is considered infected until all lesions have crusted over, the CDC reports, and those crusts have separated and new skin has formed underneath.

“Historically, documented reports of human-to-human transmission have been among household contacts and shared housing inhabitants (e.g., in prisons), and health care providers who have had close, sustained contact with a patient or patient fomites (e.g., bedding),” the CDC study noted.

The DOH requests that any suspected cases be reported.