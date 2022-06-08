2nd probable monkeypox case detected in Hawaiʻi

A second probable case of monkeypox has been detected in Hawaiʻi, the state Department of Health announced Wednesday.

Hawaiʻi's second case is an adult Oʻahu resident who had close contact with the first case reported in the state. The first individual was recovering at Tripler Army Medical Center last Friday.

The state Laboratories Division detected the orthopoxvirus, which can indicate monkeypox. Both tests await confirmation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The rare disease causes small, round lesions, rashes, and flu-like symptoms. Transmission can be obtained from direct contact with body fluids, lesions and items used by someone with monkeypox. Rashes or sores can appear on the hands, feet, chest, face or genitals. Illness usually arrives within 21 days of exposure.

“While the risk for most Hawaiʻi residents remains low, we urge individuals with symptoms consistent with monkeypox to contact their healthcare provider,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan.

Monkeypox cases have been reported in 14 states and Washington D.C. as of Wednesday, according to the CDC.