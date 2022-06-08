Donate
2nd probable monkeypox case detected in Hawaiʻi

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published June 8, 2022 at 4:39 PM HST
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles, left, and spherical immature particles, right.

A second probable case of monkeypox has been detected in Hawaiʻi, the state Department of Health announced Wednesday.

Hawaiʻi's second case is an adult Oʻahu resident who had close contact with the first case reported in the state. The first individual was recovering at Tripler Army Medical Center last Friday.

The state Laboratories Division detected the orthopoxvirus, which can indicate monkeypox. Both tests await confirmation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient's hand, from a 2003 case in the U.S. In most instances, the disease causes fever and painful, pus-filled blisters. New cases in the United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal are spreading possibly through sexual contact, which had not previously been linked to monkeypox transmission.
Sabrina Bodon

The rare disease causes small, round lesions, rashes, and flu-like symptoms. Transmission can be obtained from direct contact with body fluids, lesions and items used by someone with monkeypox. Rashes or sores can appear on the hands, feet, chest, face or genitals. Illness usually arrives within 21 days of exposure.

“While the risk for most Hawaiʻi residents remains low, we urge individuals with symptoms consistent with monkeypox to contact their healthcare provider,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan.

Monkeypox cases have been reported in 14 states and Washington D.C. as of Wednesday, according to the CDC.

